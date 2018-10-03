U.S. Ryder Cup member reportedly rips Patrick Reed after criticisms of Tiger Woods, Jim Furyk

Someone on the United States Ryder Cup team is fed up with Patrick Reed. After Reed put the team on blast in a conversation with the New York Times, criticizing captain Jim Furyk for his pairings and claiming that Tiger Woods apologized to him after a poor round, a member of the team has reportedly clapped back at Reed.

"He is so full of shit,'' the team member told the New York Post on Monday. "Blindsided, my ass. He begged to play with Tiger.''

Reed and Woods went 0-2 as a duo at the 2018 Ryder Cup with Woods also dropping his singles match and finishing 0-4 on the weekend. Reed won his singles match against Tyrell Hatton.

Reed said at the time of his benching -- he did not play the afternoon session either on Friday or Saturday -- that he didn't think it was "smart" to sit someone as "successful at the Ryder Cup as I am." He also said that the problem was the "buddy system" that kept him away from Jordan Spieth.

"The issue's obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me," he told the Times.

However, the anonymous team member isn't having Reed's claims that Woods was the problem with the pairing.

"He would have shot 83 on his own ball Saturday,'' the teammate said of Reed. "He totally screwed Tiger. He has no clue how to play team golf. I saw first-hand how bad of a team player he was. Eleven players understood the concept of team golf and only one didn't. Unfortunately, that one proved to be too costly for the team to overcome.

"I feel so bad for Jim, because he was an unreal captain. He would have run through a wall for all 12 of the guys. Unfortunately, there were only 11 players that would have returned the favor.''

It doesn't seem like Reed is terribly worried about losing friends with his comments, but these ones are definitely harsh. The biggest takeaway from all of this? Team USA does not take losing the Ryder Cup well.