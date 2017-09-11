U.S. throttles Great Britain and Ireland to win back Walker Cup in Los Angeles

The United States' win at the 2017 Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club over the weekend made that infamous 2006 Ryder Cup thrashing look mild by comparison. The U.S. took down Great Britain and Ireland 19-7 in the biennial matches, and they piled on late for good measure.

The United States' team was captained by Spider Miller in his second and last run at the helm. It had three players -- Maverick McNealy, Doug Ghim and Collin Morikawa -- go 4-0 this year, which had never been accomplished in a Ryder Cup before.

"I think it starts with the U.S. team getting that big trophy and that was our goal at the beginning of the week and I'm so excited to be part of the 2017 winning Walker Cup team," McNealy said. "That's what's most important to me. I'm so glad we could win this for our team, win this for Captain Miller, and win this for the country.

"It's been unbelievable. I'll never forget this week. It's the end of my amateur career, but it means so much more than that to me, it's been incredible."

The U.S. lost the matches in 2015 at Royal Lytham and St. Anne's 16.5 to 9.5 but leads the overall series, which dates back to 1922, by a count of 36-9. The 19 points ties the record for most that have ever been scored by a single team in a Walker Cup and is the most the U.S. has put up since 1993.

It was a loaded-up side for the U.S. that was favored to win on its home turf and did. McNealy, Ghim, Cameron Champ, U.S. Amateur winner Doc Redman and Masters low am Stewart Hagestad are all studs, and they completely overwhelmed a GB&I team.

"I'm so proud of all the players," Miller said. "They have conducted themselves great this week, they have done everything I've asked, and I'm very proud of them all."

Even their opponents were in awe of the beating.

"The Americans are amazing, what a team," GB&I captain Andy Ingram said. "Got to take my hat off to them, they have been superb all week. This is such a wonderful place. I love the climate, I love the people, I love the golf course. We have had some great fun."