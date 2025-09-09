The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall officially begins this week as two groups of players will utilize the 2025 Procore Championship as a launch pad for future success. The first will be those looking to secure full-time status on the PGA Tour in 2026 as those within the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings by the end of the fall season will maintain their playing privileges while those outside will not. Nos. 51-60 in the FedEx Cup standings (carried over from the 2025 season) will qualify for the first two signature events of the 2026 campaign as well.

While those players jockey for positioning, the United States Ryder Cup team will enter the conversation as well with 10 of the 12 players on captain Keegan Bradley's squad slated to play in the FedEx Cup Fall opener.

Only Bryson DeChambeau (LIV Golf) and Xander Schauffele (new baby) will not tee it up this week as the red, white and blue look to recapture the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in two weeks' time. The squad is led by none other than world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who makes his Procore Championship debut this week.

Scheffler has not participated in a fall event since 2022 -- the last season before the PGA Tour went to a calendar-year schedule. The five-time winner in 2025 will look to pick up where he left off as Scheffler finished his campaign amid a top 10 streak that stretches back to The Players Championship in March.

Joining Scheffler are his teammates including Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun and Harris English who all automatically qualified for the U.S. team. Meanwhile, captain's selections like Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas may have a few more eyes on them given their dip in form to end the 2025 season and the importance of their play for the American side at Bethpage Black.

Others in the field include Californians like Maverick McNealy and former tournament champion Max Homa. Amateur Jackson Koivun arrives in Napa fresh off a stellar Walker Cup performance for Team USA with other young studs like Michael Thorbjornsen and Luke Clanton rounding out the stellar field in Wine Country.

2025 Procore Championship schedule

Dates: Sept. 11-14

Location: Silverado Resort (North Course) -- Napa, California

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,138

Purse: $6,000,000

2025 Procore Championship field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (2-1): The only thing going against Scheffler is that he is taking to a golf course for the first time in his career, which actually proved beneficial last season. He did this only two times in 2025, and both times he can away victorious with wins at Quail Hollow Club and Royal Portrush, respectively in the PGA Championship and The Open. He was slightly off the last time he played at the Tour Championship as the lefts off the tee crept in every now and again and some short misses materialized on the greens. Despite that, he still finished T4 and had a chance to win on Sunday, which is expected again come this weekend.

A key member of this U.S. Ryder Cup team, Thomas started to drive the ball much better the last month of the season leading to a T7 at the Tour Championship -- his first top 10 since June. He arrives in Napa looking to fine tune his scoring clubs, and it could not be a more comfortable spot for him to do so. The two-time PGA Championship winner has finished inside the top 10 in his last four tournament appearance including a solo fifth his last time out in 2023. Russell Henley (18-1)

Patrick Cantlay (18-1): Needed a captain's pick to be on Team USA, but make no mistake, Cantlay is finding his stride. He nabbed a pair of top 10 finishes across the three FedEx Cup Playoffs events including a runner-up at the Tour Championship where he played in the final pairing on Sunday. Cantlay's iron play was the best it has ever been in 2025, and recent work with putting coach Phil Kenyon paid dividends late. He is a California guy and has played well in his home state throughout his tenure on the PGA Tour.

Cameron Young (22-1)

J.J. Spaun (22-1)

Collin Morikawa (25-1): Morikawa finished the 2025 season second in terms of strokes gained tee to green behind only Scheffler and third in strokes gained approach behind the aforementioned and Viktor Hovland. Despite this, he has only registered one top-10 finish since the middle of March with that coming at the Rocket Classic. Morikawa's short-game struggles have been abundantly clear as he has bled strokes around the greens in five straight tournaments and on them in seven of his last eight. If -- a big if at this stage -- he can figure that out, he can contend again.

He came into last year's FedEx Cup Fall needing to play well to stay inside the FedEx Cup Next 10, and now he comes in as a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Outside of a two-tournament run at the John Deere Classic and The Open, Griffin was the most consistent American this summer. He finished with 10 top-15 finishes in his last 12 tournaments and third in terms of total strokes gained among players from the United States behind only Scheffler and Henley. Maverick McNealy (28-1)

2025 Procore Championship picks



J.J. Spaun Winner (22-1): One of a few of the high-end players to consistently make the trip to Napa, Spaun arrives this time in the best form of his career. A playoff loser to Justin Rose only a few tournaments ago, the U.S. Open champion should once again thrive at Silverado where he has three top 26 finishes in his last five starts. Supremely accurate off the tee and one of the best iron players in this field, Spaun's familiarity with the California grass should give him a leg up on his counterparts this week.

Maverick McNealy Contender (28-1): McNealy may have lacked a little consistency in 2025, but when he was feeling it, he made the most of it. Perhaps the first man left off the U.S. Ryder Cup team, the former Stanford Cardinal arrives having just finished third at the BMW Championship and 23rd in the season-long race. McNealy finished runner-up to Homa in 2022 at this tournament in what has been his only top-20 finish in Napa throughout his career. With a little chip on his shoulder, the right hander may very well duplicate that result.

Beau Hossler Sleeper (80-1): Difficult to see someone emerging from the pack with how strong the top of this field is, but Hossler has the makeup to surprise. The 30-year-old did not make the postseason, but he finished his 2025 campaign with a T4 at the Barracuda Championship and T15 at the Wyndham Championship on the back of a red-hot putter. He's been able to mirror that in his annual trip to Napa, and should the driver cooperate, the contention run should follow.

Who will win the Procore Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard and best bets, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors heading into the weekend, including the past four Masters, and is up over $8,000 since June 2020.