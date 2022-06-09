CBS Sports and the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour are joining forces to bring golf fans an in-depth look at life throughout the season for players on the APGA Tour, which aims to bring diversity to the sport. The series will be narrated by GRAMMY Award-winning singer Darius Rucker and be broadcasted on June 11 at 1 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network.

The special will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The APGA Tour, originally founded in 2010, is a non-profit organization that focuses on preparing African American and other minority golfers to compete at golf's highest levels. "Up and Down: Life on the APGA Tour" will highlight the journeys of multiple APGA Tour players, including Aaron Beverly, Kamaiu Johnson, Tim O'Neal and Trey Valentine during the first half of the 2022 season.

"We are honored to partner with the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) to highlight the many incredible stories on the APGA Tour," CBS Sports Vice President of Original Programming and Features Emilie Deutsch said in a press release. "CBS Sports is committed to utilizing our various platforms to increase diverse storytelling.

"We are excited to create awareness and tell the powerful stories of the players on the APGA as we to continue our ongoing efforts to showcase impactful content and shine a light on the many untold stories in Sports."

The APGA Tour will host 17 tournaments this season. That adds up to $700,000 in potential price money and almost $100,000 in bonus money throughout the campaign. In addition, the APGA Tour is also starting a Player Development Program that will "provide assistance both on and off the course to young minority golfers as they chase their goals in professional golf."

How to watch "Up and Down: Life on the APGA Tour"

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, streaming on Paramount+