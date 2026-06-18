2026 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 1 at Shinnecock Hills

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SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- One of the most difficult courses on the USGA's rotation of venues hosts the U.S. Open for the first time in eight years as Shinnecock Hills welcomes a loaded 156-man field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. The third major championship of the season comes with one massive storyline and a number of subplots that could grow into headlines over the course of the next 72 holes.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, is making his first attempt at the career grand slam this week. Though Scheffler only has one win to his name this season, the four-time major winner remains atop the odds board as the favorite to clear the field come Sunday evening. Scheffler has top 10s in 11 of his last 14 major starts with three victories in that span, and he knocked off the second and third legs of the grand slam just a year ago at the PGA Championship and The Open, respectively. Will he get the job done?

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 U.S. Open leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 1 tee times and our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide.