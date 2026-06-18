This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 1 at Shinnecock Hills

Live scores, updates and highlights from the first round of the 126th U.S. Open

By
 &
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- One of the most difficult courses on the USGA's rotation of venues hosts the U.S. Open for the first time in eight years as Shinnecock Hills welcomes a loaded 156-man field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. The third major championship of the season comes with one massive storyline and a number of subplots that could grow into headlines over the course of the next 72 holes.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, is making his first attempt at the career grand slam this week. Though Scheffler only has one win to his name this season, the four-time major winner remains atop the odds board as the favorite to clear the field come Sunday evening. Scheffler has top 10s in 11 of his last 14 major starts with three victories in that span, and he knocked off the second and third legs of the grand slam just a year ago at the PGA Championship and The Open, respectively. Will he get the job done?

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 U.S. Open leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 1 tee times and our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(1)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Good morning from Southampton, New York

Welcome to the 126th U.S. Open! We got two holes under our belts before play was suspended at 7:05 a.m. local time due to…not wind…but FOG. Here on site you can barely see beyond the width of the first fairway from one side to the other. The USGA stated that players will hold in place and that the next update will come at 7:20 a.m.
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Scottie Scheffler's Quest for a Career Grand Slam

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Picks to Win the U.S. Open: Henley vs. Fitzpatrick

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    U.S. Open Longshot Picks: Alex Noren & Ryan Fox

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Course Breakdown: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Breaking Down Shinnecock Hills' 11th Hole

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Breaking Down Brooks Koepka's Ulnar Nerve Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Tommy Fleetwood Looks To End Major Championship Drought

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Why Russell Henley Could Win the 126th U.S. Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Rory McIlroy Seeking 7th Major Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Scottie Scheffler's 1st Attempt at Career Grand Slam

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Wind Set to Be Major Factor at Shinnecock Hills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Breaking Down Shinnecock Hills' Toughest Holes: No. 5

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Breaking Down Shinnecock Hills' Toughest Holes: No. 7

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Breaking Down Shinnecock Hills' Toughest Holes: No. 10

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Breaking Down Shinnecock Hills' Hole No. 11

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Breaking Down Shinnecock Hills' Toughest Holes: No. 16

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    U.S. Open: 3 Holes to Watch at Shinnecock

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Scottie Scheffler Eyes Career Grand Slam

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Shinnecock Hills Ready To Show Its Teeth

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Tommy Fleetwood (-11) Maintains Form, Sits 2 Shots Back

See All PGA Videos