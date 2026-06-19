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2026 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 2 at Shinnecock Hills

Live scores, updates and highlights from the second round of the 126th U.S. Open

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Though inclement weather briefly delayed the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open -- necessitating the completion of a few holes before Round 2 officially begins Friday -- Shinnecock Hills did not bear its teeth as many expected. A course that devastated golfers the last time it hosted the national championship in 2018, the Southampton, New York, venue instead produced some surprisingly low numbers as play began.

No one took greater advantage of the setup than Wyndham Clark, who went 6 under through his first 16 holes and continues his first round on Friday with a four-shot lead on the entire field. Whether Clark's opening stanza is an outlier or a sign of what's to come, that remains to be seen. However, there is a bevy of stars jostling for position near the top of the leaderboard, a mixture of surprising and steady names, including Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Åberg.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 U.S. Open leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 2 tee times and our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

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