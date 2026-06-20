2026 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 3 at Shinnecock Hills

U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule for Round 3
Moving Day at the 2026 U.S. Open will feature plenty of intrigue as the field tries to catch up to Wyndham Clark. The 2023 U.S. Open champion will begin Saturday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with a four-shot lead over four players tied for second. Clark backed up his spectacular Thursday round with another solid showing on Friday to maintain his lead at the top at 7 under.
Clark will tee off late in the afternoon, as the USGA has set the final pairing of Clark and 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick for 3:45 p.m. ET. Xander Schauffele will look to apply pressure alongside Sam Stevens in the penultimate tee time at 3:34 p.m. By the time those groups have teed off, some of the biggest names in the chase group will be nearing the turn, as Rory McIlroy and Maverick McNealy tee off at 2:12 p.m., with Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman in front of them at 2:01 p.m.