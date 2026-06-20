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2026 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 3 at Shinnecock Hills

Live scores, updates and highlights from Moving Day at the 126th U.S. Open

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The 2026 U.S. Open enters a reset on Saturday as plenty is capable of changing on the aptly named Moving Day with third-round action starting early and rolling through the evening at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Wyndham Clark maintained his spot atop the leaderboard after 36 holes, opening a four-shot lead on the field by beginning his tournament a substantial 7 under.

Clark is that many strokes clear of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the top two favorites entering the third major of 2026. Among them are a bevy of talented chasers, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim, Sam Burns and Justin Thomas. Among that group, Fitzpatrick, Schauffele, Kim and Sam Stevens are closest to Clark, but the pack could separate in a significant way by the time 54 holes are completed on Long Island.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 U.S. Open leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 3 tee times and our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

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U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule for Round 3

Moving Day at the 2026 U.S. Open will feature plenty of intrigue as the field tries to catch up to Wyndham Clark. The 2023 U.S. Open champion will begin Saturday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with a four-shot lead over four players tied for second. Clark backed up his spectacular Thursday round with another solid showing on Friday to maintain his lead at the top at 7 under.

Clark will tee off late in the afternoon, as the USGA has set the final pairing of Clark and 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick for 3:45 p.m. ET. Xander Schauffele will look to apply pressure alongside Sam Stevens in the penultimate tee time at 3:34 p.m. By the time those groups have teed off, some of the biggest names in the chase group will be nearing the turn, as Rory McIlroy and Maverick McNealy tee off at 2:12 p.m., with Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman in front of them at 2:01 p.m.

2026 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule for Round 3 on Saturday at Shinnecock Hills
Robby Kalland
2026 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule for Round 3 on Saturday at Shinnecock Hills
 
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U.S. Open cut line: DeChambeau's streak continues, Rahm ejects

While Shinnecock Hills Golf Club hasn't been quite as ruthless as it has been in U.S. Opens past, it still has plenty of teeth and has caused headaches for some of the best players in the world this week. The top 60 and ties make it to the weekend at the U.S. Open, and this week that ultimately required a score of 4 over or better. After the first round of play, few would've projected Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau as players who could miss out on a weekend tee time, but LIV Golf's top stars both had brutal Fridays that led to an early exit from the Southampton, New York.

2026 U.S. Open cut line: Bryson DeChambeau's missed cut streak continues, Jon Rahm ejects late
Robby Kalland
2026 U.S. Open cut line: Bryson DeChambeau's missed cut streak continues, Jon Rahm ejects late
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