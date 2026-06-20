2026 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 3 at Shinnecock Hills

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The 2026 U.S. Open enters a reset on Saturday as plenty is capable of changing on the aptly named Moving Day with third-round action starting early and rolling through the evening at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Wyndham Clark maintained his spot atop the leaderboard after 36 holes, opening a four-shot lead on the field by beginning his tournament a substantial 7 under.

Clark is that many strokes clear of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the top two favorites entering the third major of 2026. Among them are a bevy of talented chasers, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim, Sam Burns and Justin Thomas. Among that group, Fitzpatrick, Schauffele, Kim and Sam Stevens are closest to Clark, but the pack could separate in a significant way by the time 54 holes are completed on Long Island.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 U.S. Open leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 3 tee times and our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide.