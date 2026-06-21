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2026 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 4 at Shinnecock Hills

Live scores, updates and highlights from the final round of the 126th U.S. Open

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Since his win at the 2023 U.S. Open, Wyndham Clark has missed the cut in five of his 11 major championship starts with only one top-20 finish in that span. It is therefore remarkable that Clark is not only leading the 2026 U.S. Open, but he enters Sunday's final round with the third-largest 54-hole lead at the USGA's premier event since World War II.

Clark will begin Round 4 with a six-shot advantage on the field. Closest to him on the leaderboard are Scottie Scheffler, Sam Stevens, Shaith Theegala and Tom Kim with Scheffler the only one of the bunch to go under par on Moving Day. While he is making his first attempt at the career grand slam, he will require Clark to come back to the field in a substantial manner in order to truly contend. Given the difficulties posed by Shinnecock Hills, that is not an impossibility; however, considering how Clark is playing, it is certainly an unliklihood. 

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 U.S. Open leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 4 tee times and our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

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