Where to watch 2026 U.S. Championship live: Final round TV coverage, channel and streaming guide for Sunday

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Wyndham Clark has a chance to make some history on Sunday. The 2023 U.S. Open champion looks to go wire-to-wire for his second major title as he begins his final round with a six-shot lead on the field. He still needs to go out and finish the job on what could be the toughest course players have seen on all week at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Clark managed to hold his ground on Saturday, firing an even-par 70. Behind him, many of his closest competitors backed up with tough conditions throughout the day amid heavy winds. He still has a few guys in his rearview mirror, like Scottie Scheffler, who closed strong to get to 1 under for the tournament. There's also Sam Stevens, Sahith Theegala and Tom Kim at the same number, who all need to post a serious number to try and claim their first major title on Father's Day. Clark and Scheffler will be paired together in the final group and you can check out the rest of the tee times for Sunday.

One can expect the USGA to throw the kitchen sink at the field in hopes of producing a truly brutal final test for the field. But only one man can be crowned champion on Sunday and we can't wait to find out just who that will be.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 U.S. Open from start to finish. Check out how you can watch the final round of the U.S. Open on Father's Day Sunday, along with our live updates and scores throughout the round.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Friday, June 21

Round 1 start time: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC

Featured Groups live stream: 10 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app