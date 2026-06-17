2026 U.S. Open prize money, purse: USGA increases pool to $22.5 million, winner takes home $4.5 million

There is plenty on the line at the 2026 U.S. Open. Becoming a national champion is one of the most prestigious titles in golf, and winning a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club adds a little something extra to that accomplishment.

On top of the chance for players to etch their names in history at one of the country's most iconic courses, the winner of the 126th playing of the U.S. Open will take home a record $4.5 million from the total purse of $22.5 million. That's a $1 million increase from the total prize pool in 2024 and 2025, with a $200,000 raise for the winner after J.J. Spaun took home $4.3 million at Oakmont last year.

"We'll play for a purse of $22,500,000, which means the winner will receive $4.5 million," USGA CEO Mike Whan said on Wednesday. "Last time we were here was 2018. The purse was $12 million. We're back in 2026 with a purse of $22.5 million. We're proud of keeping that pace as well."

The U.S. Open's purse increase keeps it in lockstep with the Masters, which also increased its prize pool to $22.5 million this year. When asked if Augusta National's bump influenced the USGA's decision, Whan admitted there is something to staying at the top of the game but noted they're not chasing anyone else but want to make sure they stand out.

"Yeah, some of that's just personal pride. We want to be big. We want to be the best. We want to make sure it's life-changing in multiple ways," Whan said. "We also are not in a race. We're not chasing. ... We're proud of where we are. I couldn't tell you, and until I get some truth serum in here, how much farther we go in the years to come, but we think it's a measure of how we feel about our championship. It needs to be significant and stand out. We think $22.5 [million] does."

While Whan insists it's not a race, there have been several purse increases in recent years at golf's four major championships. The U.S. Open and Masters remain at the top at $22.5 million after both made $1 million increases in 2026, while the PGA Championship upped its purse from $19 million to $20.5 million this year. The Open Championship paid out $17 million in 2025, and we'll find out in a month's time whether the R&A will increase it in 2026 or stick with the same number they've been at since 2024.

The benefactors of the major championship arms race are the players, who will battle it out this week at one of the game's great cathedrals for their share of the $22.5 million pool.