Where to watch 2026 U.S. Championship live: TV coverage for Round 3, channel and streaming guide for Saturday

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The table is set for a tremendous weekend in New York. Shinnecock Hills Golf Club has yet to truly bare its teeth, but the expectations are high for a truly difficult test starting on Saturday for Moving Day.

Wyndham Clark will open the day with a four-shot lead on the field as he looks for his second title at this event. Some interesting stats are attached to Clark heading into the weekend, however, as no 36-hole leader has managed to close the show at this course in five previous tournaments. Plus, Clark is 0-for-7 after holding a lead/co-lead through 18 holes in his career.

He'll have some heavy hitters trying to gain ground on Saturday, including Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tom Kim at 3 under. Plus, Collin Morikawa starts his weekend at 2 under. And guys like Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are not far behind. Check out the full tee times for Saturday before the action gets underway.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 U.S. Open from start to finish. Check out how you can watch the U.S. Open on Saturday, and follow live with 2026 U.S. Open leaderboard coverage during Round 3.

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All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Friday, June 20

Round 1 start time: 9 a.m. [Tee times]

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC

Featured Groups live stream: 10 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app