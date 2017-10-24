USGA announces the U.S. Open will return to Pebble Beach in 2027

Pebble Beach has largely become to the U.S. Open what St. Andrews is to The Open Championship. The USGA has taken its biggest event to Pebble five times with a sixth on deck in 2019. It was announced this week that the USGA will go back there in 2027 for what will be the 127th version of this tournament.

The U.S. Women's Open will also go to Pebble in 2023.

"The USGA's relationship with Pebble Beach dates to the 1929 U.S. Amateur and it has proven itself time and again during the 11 previous championships," said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. "Pebble Beach Golf Links is a national golf treasure. The commitment from their hardworking and dedicated staff and the support of the Monterey Peninsula region as well as our faith that Pebble Beach will consistently challenge the best players in the game, make it an ideal venue to host USGA championships for years to come."

Here's a look at the U.S. Open venues for the next 10 years.

2018: Shinnecock



2019: Pebble Beach



2020: Winged Foot



2021: Torrey Pines



2022: The Country Club



2023: Los Angeles Country Club



2024: Pinehurst



2025: Oakmont



2026: Shinnecock



2027: Pebble Beach



Not a bad lineup, and you can see that the USGA is starting to develop its own rotation of Pinehurst, Shinnecock, Oakmont, Pebble Beach and maybe a few others. This is similar to what the R&A does with Carnoustie, Royal Birkdale, Royal Troon and St. Andrews (among others).

This is good for the U.S. Open as it provides fans with a known quantity, and normally a very good one as will be the case in both 2018 and 2027 when we get the scenic view and landscape Pebble Beach has to offer.