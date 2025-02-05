Members of LIV Golf now have a direct pathway into the U.S. Open, the United States Golf Association announced Wednesday. Beginning this year, among the top three players in the LIV Golf individual standings, the highest-ranked not-otherwise-exempt player as of May 19 will receive an automatic bid into the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont.

"The USGA continues to evaluate the pathways that exist to ensure those playing their best have the opportunity to compete in our national championship," said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief competitions officer. "Consistent with our historical approach, we continuously evaluate talent levels on professional tours and in amateur events, which has led us to add a new exemption category."

In addition to the top player receiving an invitation into the U.S. Open, non-exempt players who are ranked inside the top 10 of the LIV Golf individual standings as of April 7 will be exempt from local qualifying with a chance to head directly into the 36-hole final qualifying stage.

Members of LIV Golf will see this pathway expand slightly for the 2026 championship. The top non-exempt player among the top three in the final 2025 LIV Golf individual standings will receive a spot in the field at Shinnecock Hills in 2026. This is in addition to the pathway laid out for the 2025 championship.

The top 10 players from the final 2025 LIV Golf individual standings will also be exempt from local qualifying for the 2026 championship. Those inside the top 10 of the 2026 standings as of April 6 will receive the same exemption.

"We're pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open and appreciate Mike Whan's leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf," LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said. "Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf's biggest stages at the majors. LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf's governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world."

With the announcement, the USGA has become the first major organizer to make an official exemption category for those golfers that play on LIV Golf. Kerry Haigh, the PGA of America's chief champions officer, spoke on this subject with CBS Sports at this year's PGA Show. Although its exemption categories are already official, the PGA continues to invite the top five players from the LIV Golf money list to the PGA Championship through its invitation process, he said.

Both Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann finished inside the top five of the LIV Golf money list in 2024 and were invited to the 2025 championship this past week, according to LIV Golf. Niemann also received a special invitation into the 2025 Masters for the second straight season.