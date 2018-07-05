USGA disallows Bryson DeChambeau's use of compass during PGA Tour competition

After Bryson DeChambeau was photographed and videoed using a mathematical compass at the Travelers Championship a few weeks ago, I didn't think much would come of it. DeChambeau claimed he'd been doing it for years, and it didn't explicitly violate one of the Rules of Golf.

However, the USGA ruled that DeChambeau is no longer allowed to use the device to find true hole locations during professional events.

"The USGA has ruled that the use of a protractor (also known as a drawing compass) during a stipulated round is a violation of Rule 14-3a of the Rules of Golf," according to a statement sent to players via Golf Channel. "It is considered 'unusual equipment that might assist him in making a stroke or in his play.'"

Amazing.

Here is Rule 14-3a.

Rule 14-3 governs the use of equipment and devices (including electronic devices) that might assist a player in making a specific stroke or generally in his play. Golf is a challenging game in which success should depend on the judgement, skills and abilities of the player. This principle guides the USGA in determining whether the use of any item is in breach of Rule 14-3. For detailed specifications and interpretations on the conformity of equipment and devices under Rule 14-3 and the process for consultation and submission regarding equipment and devices, see Appendix IV. Except as provided in the Rules, during a stipulated round the player must not use any artificial device or unusual equipment, or use any equipment in an abnormal manner: a. That might assist him in making a stroke or in his play; or

DeChambeau seems like he was prepared for this moment, even though I think it's a bit of a surprise.

"People are saying it's an unusual device, that's at least what the Tour's saying," DeChambeau told reporters at the Travelers Championship. "It's funny people take notice when you start playing well."

The USGA and DeChambeau have had a frosty relationship before, after DeChambeau was discouraged from using a side-saddle putting method.

"I'm pretty much done with (the USGA)," DeChambeau told Golf Digest last year. "They're not a good organization, and you can quote me on that. I'm part of their family and as family it's very frustrating to see them stunt the growth of the game."

DeChambeau is not in the field this week at a Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, but his comments next week as the defending champion of the John Deere Classic should be ... I'm very sorry for this ... on point.