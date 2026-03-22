It took a week longer than he desired, but Matt Fitzpatrick completed a come-from-behind victory on Sunday, earning a one-shot victory at the 2026 Valspar Championship to capture his first PGA Tour win since 2023. Fitzpatrick, who nearly ended his drought at The Players Championship, instead got the job done 250 miles south, just outside of Tampa, Florida.

This time, Fitzpatrick was able to hold off David Lipsky in the group behind him, earning a comeback victory with a 3-under 68 that moved him to 11 under for the championship. The 2022 U.S. Open winner began the day there shots behind 18-, 36- and 54-hole leader Sungjae Im, who ejected with a 2-over 74, including four bogeys across his first eight holes.

Fitzpatrick quickly climbed into a share of the lead at 9 under as Im backed up to the field. Both Im and the biggest surprise of the week, 45-year-old Brandt Snedeker, struggled to get any positive momentum going in the final pairing, and by the time they reached the back nine, they were no longer part of the conversation.

The battle down the back nine was a scrappy one, where everyone in the final few groups was struggling to hit quality shots on an increasingly challenging golf course. Fitzpatrick was able to finally break free from the pack to take the solo lead at 10 under with a 30-foot birdie on the par-3 15th.

Lipsky quickly joined him with a birdie in the group behind at the par-5 14th, and as they made their way to the always difficult Snake Pit, it was anyone's tournament. Fitzpatrick and Lipsky each parred the 16th before hitting terrific tee shots into the long par-3 17th to inside 15 feet; however, neither could hole the birdie putt. On the 18th, Fitzpatrick threaded his drive into the narrow fairway, which allowed him to throw a dart to 14 feet below the hole, where he again poured in a huge putt to take the lead.

This time, Lipsky couldn't find the answer after driving it in the rough, only managing par. That gave Fitzpatrick the outright win, which felt like a bit of cosmic justice after playing so well down the stretch at TPC Sawgrass, only to get bested by some incredible play by Cameron Young.

The win is Fitzpatrick's first since the 2023 RBC Heritage, and it affirms his place as one of the best players on the PGA Tour this season. After a lean 2024 and a slow start in 2025, Fitzpatrick started to turn his game around in the middle of last year and kept that momentum going with a terrific start to 2026. Still, he needed a win to really stamp his return to the top of the sport, and on Sunday, he got that in comeback fashion on a difficult course. Grade: A+

Here are the grades for other notable names on the leaderboard at the 2026 Valspar Championship.

3. Jordan Smith (-9): Smith's 5-under 66 on Sunday gave him the clubhouse lead for an extended period, but eventually, Fitzpatrick and Lipsky nudged ahead. Still, Smith's final round charge gave him his highest career finish and just his second career top 10 on the PGA Tour, a significant accomplishment for the Englishman, who banked some much-needed FedEx Cup points this week. Grade: A-

T4. Xander Schauffele (-8): Prior to Smith posting 9 under, Schauffele's 8 under stood as the clubhouse lead for longer than he likely expected. His 6-under 65 was one of the rounds of the day, and he'll mostly be kicking himself for not playing well enough on Friday and Saturday to put himself in a better position to capitalize on a Sunday collapse from the leaders. Schauffele continues to trend in the right direction with his game, but the last piece of the puzzle is the hardest, as he has to figure out how to put a full 72 holes together to snap his winless drought. Grade: B

T4. Sungjae Im (-8): All Im needed on Sunday was an even-par performance in the final round to win, but he imploded early with five bogeys in his first 10 holes (no birdies in that span). He did rally some on the back nine to stay inside the top 10, but this tournament was his for the taking, and he just couldn't hold on to that trophy. Overall, Im showed positive signs this week after a rough first two starts of the season, and he'll look to build off what he did the first three days to put himself in contention. Still, this should've been the third PGA Tour victory of his career; instead, he was barely part of the coverage on the back nine. Grade: B-

T11. Jordan Spieth (-6): Spieth's game continues to provide reason to believe he's starting to find his edge again, but it's hard to get too excited about his prospects of winning with how much he's struggled to put together complete rounds. Sunday's final round was his best of the week with a 68, but he had multiple opportunities this week to shoot something in the mid-60s, only to walk off the course with a 69 or 70. That's the next step for Spieth, but it's clear his game is back in a good place. Grade: B-

T14. Brandt Snedeker (-5): The coolest story of the week did not produce the fairytale ending folks were rooting for. Snedeker had the solo lead early on the front nine on Sunday, but after scrambling his way to the top all week, the poor ball-striking finally caught up to him in the final round. It's a bit tough to grade Sneds' performance this week. While he made his first cut of the year and was the biggest surprise of the tournament, it's likely he never has a better shot at a 10th career PGA Tour win. In the immediate aftermath, that latter point will probably dominate his thoughts, but eventually, he should look back fondly on this week, even if it ended in a difficult Sunday afternoon. Grade: B

T19. Brooks Koepka (-4): The good news for Koepka is his putter wasn't the issue as he finished 26th in strokes gained putting, and he continues to be one of the best ball-strikers on the PGA Tour. The bad news is he was dreadful off the tee and around the greens on a golf course where you have to be sharp in those areas. Still, progress is being made, and if he can get his game sorted off the tee, with the way he's hitting his irons and a putter that's no longer giving him fits, he can be a threat this year. The progress might be happening slower than he'd like, but it's there. Grade: C+

T30. Justin Thomas (-3): Not J.T.'s best week. Iron play continues to be a work in progress, and he's still trying to put all the pieces together after a long layoff. Grade: C