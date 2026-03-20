PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) -- Sungjae Im held onto the lead Friday afternoon in the Valspar Championship, rallying on the back nine to edge ahead of David Lipsky in firm and fast conditions on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook.

After missing consecutive cuts in his return from a wrist injury, Im shot a 2-under 69 to get to 9-under 133 -- a stroke ahead of Lipsky.

On Thursday morning, Im had two eagles in a 64 for a one-shot advantage over Brandt Snedeker. On Friday, Im had three bogeys and two birdies in a front-nine 37, then birdied the par-5 11th and par-4 12th. He broke a tie for the lead with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th.

The 27-year-old South Korean has two PGA Tour victories, the 2020 Honda Classic and 2021 Shriners Children's Open.

Lipsky had a 65, playing in the first group of the day off the first tee. Winless on the PGA Tour, he birdied the first two holes and four of the first six, adding two more on the 10th and 11th before scoring par on the final seven.

"It was excellent. I did everything well," Lipsky said. "Missed it in the right spots, holed the putts early on to get some momentum going. That finishing stretch is obviously tough, so, able to save a couple pars down on 16 and 18 and really kept the round going."

Chandler Blanchet and Doug Ghim were 7 under. Blanchet closed with a bogey for a 66. Ghim shot 67, making an eagle on the par-5 11th, then giving back the strokes with bogeys on 15 and 16.

"Obviously, I wish I would have finished a little bit better," Ghim said. "Two bad holes doesn't really necessarily kind of ruin a good day."

Snedeker had a 72 to drop to 5 under. The 45-year-old U.S. Presidents Cup captain received a sponsor exemption.

"The good thing is it's playing really tough and tricky this afternoon," Snedeker said. "Try to take a positive from that. Hung in there when things weren't going great."

Jordan Smith (68) also moved to 5 under, scoring four birdies across his first six holes before going 1 over on the back nine.

"I definitely hit it better yesterday and putted better today," Spieth said. "So, just try to put them both together on the weekend."

Matt Fitzpatrick (6) finished second last week in The Players Championship.

Brooks Koepka was tied for 10th at 4 under after a 67 in his return to Innisbrook. He missed a 3-foot birdie putt on his final hole.

"Just keep doing what I'm doing," Koepka said. "Playing well, like the way I'm striking it."

Defending champion Viktor Hovland missed the cut with rounds of 70 and 75.