Valspar Championship odds 2018: Picks from model that predicted Phil Mickelson's WGC run

The PGA Tour is heading to Florida on Thursday for the 2018 Valspar Championship. Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, is the Vegas favorite at 17/2, followed closely by Rory McIlroy at 14/1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Phil Mickelson at the WGC-Mexico Championship last week. Despite being a 20/1 long shot, the model projected him to be a top contender. The result: Mickelson shot 69 or better all four days and finished on top of the leaderboard. Anybody who used their model had plenty of great value selections to choose from.

Now that the field for the 2018 Valspar Championship is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Valspar Championship 2018: Tiger Woods, a 25/1 long shot, earns his first top 10 of the season and makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 14-time major champion, who is playing the Valspar Championship for the first time, is coming off an impressive 12th-place finish at the Honda Classic, just his third official PGA Tour event since returning from spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

Another surprise: Charl Schwartzel, the 2016 champion, doesn't sniff the top 12. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, the model says six golfers with odds of 28/1 or longer will make a deep run at the 2018 Valspar Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Jordan Spieth 17/2

Rory McIlroy 14/1

Sergio Garcia 16/1

Justin Rose 18/1

Henrik Stenson 20/1

Paul Casey 25/1

Tiger Woods 25/1

Adam Hadwin 28/1

Tony Finau 28/1

Byeong-Hun An 40/1

Webb Simpson 40/1

Adam Scott 45/1

Gary Woodland 45/1

Kevin Na 45/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 45/1

Ryan Moore 50/1

Charl Schwartzel 55/1

Branden Grace 55/1

Cameron Smith 55/1

Chez Reavie 55/1