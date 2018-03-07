Valspar Championship tee times: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth playing together

Tiger Woods showed a lot of positive signs two weeks ago at PGA National as he finished 12th at the Honda Classic. That performance included a 69 in the third round for Woods, which was the first sub-70 round for him since 2015. After missing out on the WGC-Mexico Championship last week, Woods returns to the course this week for the Valspar Championship as he continues his preparation for The Masters next month. And to begin the tournament this week, Woods will be paired with another big name in the sport, creating a pretty fun environment for the first two days of action.

Thursday and Friday at the Valspar Championship in Florida, Woods will be paired with Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson. Spieth, who won this tournament in 2015, is one of the perfect golfers to put alongside Woods to create early competition that everyone wants to see whenever he takes to the course.

Here's a look at the four best groups as well as their tee times for the first two days of play at Innisbrook Resort (all other tee times can be found here).

All times Eastern -- Round 1 | Round 2

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland -- 7:45 a.m. | 12:35 p.m.

Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar -- 7:56 a.m. | 12:46 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Tony Finau, Charl Schwartzel -- 12:35 p.m | 7:45 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson -- 12:46 p.m. | 7:56 a.m.