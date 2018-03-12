Valspar Championship: Three stats that show how Paul Casey won the tournament

A reminder: Paul Casey, not Tiger Woods, actually won the 2018 Valspar Championship. It's easy to get lost in Tiger-mania (so easy), but Casey's first win during a decade came in a Ryder Cup year in which he's actually eligible for the European team, and he earned the victory with a filthy 6-under 65 on Sunday. The 6-under number came in over an hour before the final pairing finished up, but Casey's 10-under 274 held up over Woods (9 under) and Patrick Reed (9 under).

So how did Casey nab his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2009 Shell Houston Open? Let's take a look.

1. Course management: Casey finished T68 in fairways hit on the week, but he finished T22 in proximity to the hole despite not hitting very many greens in regulation (see below). This tells me that when he hit it close, hit it really close. A quick scan of his scorecard shows that he hit eight approach shots that landed nine feet from the pin or better. So he took advantage of premium fairway position and managed his ball when he was in the rough or out of position. Both are impressive qualities from one of the best ball-strikers in the world.

2. Scramble city: For the second week in a row, our winner was elite when he missed greens. Casey hit just 44 greens in regulation, but he got up and down 23-of-28 times (including eight of nine on Sunday!) His strokes gained around the green was a magnificent 4.6 (third in the field), and of the 28 greens he missed, he played those holes in just 4 over. That's called managing the hell out of your misses.

His week was summarized in his final four holes on Sunday. He missed all four greens in regulation and was 25 feet or farther away from the hole. He left himself five feet or less on each of the four occasions and made every putt.

3. Sunday putting: Casey had 13 one-putts and another hole where he didn't putt at all as he chipped in for birdie on No. 13. Casey is not traditionally known as an elite putter, but he made two 20-footers on Sunday and had birdie kick-ins of four feet, three feet and one foot.