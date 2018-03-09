Valspar Championship: Tiger Woods breaks the internet with first lead in three years

How many times have we noted that a sports event happening "broke the internet?" It happens with mundane, ridiculous things, but on Friday it happened for real when Tiger Woods grabbed a share of the lead at the Valspar Championship.

When Woods made a 12-foot birdie putt on the second hole (his 11th of the day since he started on the back nine), it put him at 4 under and tied for first with Jimmy Walker and Corey Conners. Of course, everybody predictably freaked out given that it's been nearly 1,000 days since Woods led a tournament.

Yeah, it's Friday morning. But Tiger F'n Woods is tied for the lead in a PGA Tour event. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) March 9, 2018

On March 9, 2018, Tiger Woods is co-leading a PGA Tour event. — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) March 9, 2018

Birdie putt from about 12 feet...BUCKETS.



Tiger Woods, tied for the lead! — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 9, 2018

Yes, your heard correctly @TigerWoods is tied for the lead, midway through his second round. He is contesting @ValsparChamp for the first time. — Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) March 9, 2018

Tiger tied for the lead are words you honestly had to figure might never have been written again — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) March 9, 2018

Tiger Woods at 4-under, in the lead at the Valspar, 9 shots clear of Jordan Spieth & maybe ready to make good on Mickelson's prediction. Yes, Augusta will be fun. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) March 9, 2018

Another birdie at the 2nd! @TigerWoods (-4) is tied for the lead. pic.twitter.com/pQouWr4aRJ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 9, 2018

waking up to Tiger leading a tournament IS IT 2008 AGAIN — Megan Schuster (@megschuster) March 9, 2018

Tiger Woods is tied for the lead, which may or may not break the internet, but appears to have broken the PGA Tour's live streaming app. — Brian Costa (@BrianCostaWSJ) March 9, 2018

The last time Tiger Woods held the lead in a PGA Tour event? Aug. 22, 2015 -- 930 days ago. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) March 9, 2018

The sweetest part of the comeback we haven't broached? It would be Sergio awarding Tiger the green jacket — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) March 9, 2018

Woods also broke PGA Tour Live. Literally. Woods' round is being streamed on the PGA Tour Live app because it's too early for Golf Channel coverage, and multiple people reported the app going down shortly after Woods took the lead. Hopefully they'll get it solved in time to see him win the tournament.

We are experiencing technical difficulties for users in some locations. We are working with our tech partners to fix the issue right away. — PGA TOUR LIVE (@PGATOURLIVE) March 9, 2018