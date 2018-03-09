Valspar Championship: Tiger Woods breaks the internet with first lead in three years
We often overreact to big sporting events, but this one was actually true
How many times have we noted that a sports event happening "broke the internet?" It happens with mundane, ridiculous things, but on Friday it happened for real when Tiger Woods grabbed a share of the lead at the Valspar Championship.
When Woods made a 12-foot birdie putt on the second hole (his 11th of the day since he started on the back nine), it put him at 4 under and tied for first with Jimmy Walker and Corey Conners. Of course, everybody predictably freaked out given that it's been nearly 1,000 days since Woods led a tournament.
Woods also broke PGA Tour Live. Literally. Woods' round is being streamed on the PGA Tour Live app because it's too early for Golf Channel coverage, and multiple people reported the app going down shortly after Woods took the lead. Hopefully they'll get it solved in time to see him win the tournament.
-
Woods fires best round of 2018
Big Cat might be back, and now he's got the scorecard(s) to prove it
-
Valspar Championship live updates, Rd. 2
Live updates, highlights and analysis from the second round of the Valspar Championship
-
How to watch 2018 Valspar Championship
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Valspar Championship live this week
-
Tiger Woods paired with Jordan Spieth
Woods will look to play off the momentum he gained at PGA National two weeks ago
-
Valspar Championship updates from Rd. 1
It wasn't the smoothest day for Woods, but he's still just three off the lead
-
Tiger's road to the 2018 Masters
Woods will participate in his first Masters since 2015 and will play twice in March to pre...