Valspar Championship: Tiger Woods breaks the internet with first lead in three years

We often overreact to big sporting events, but this one was actually true

How many times have we noted that a sports event happening "broke the internet?" It happens with mundane, ridiculous things, but on Friday it happened for real when Tiger Woods grabbed a share of the lead at the Valspar Championship.

When Woods made a 12-foot birdie putt on the second hole (his 11th of the day since he started on the back nine), it put him at 4 under and tied for first with Jimmy Walker and Corey Conners. Of course, everybody predictably freaked out given that it's been nearly 1,000 days since Woods led a tournament.

Woods also broke PGA Tour Live. Literally. Woods' round is being streamed on the PGA Tour Live app because it's too early for Golf Channel coverage, and multiple people reported the app going down shortly after Woods took the lead. Hopefully they'll get it solved in time to see him win the tournament.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories