Vegas defends RBC Canadian Open title, winning playoff over Hoffman
Hoffman needed an eagle on 18 to win but got birdie to force a playoff
OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) -- Jhonattan Vegas successfully defended his RBC Canadian Open title Sunday at Glen Abbey, beating Charley Hoffman with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.
Vegas' approach from the left bunker in the playoff on the par-5 18th hit the grass just above the sand lip and went through the green. The 32-year-old Venezuelan chipped to a foot -- after racing a chip past the hole in regulation from the same area en route to a par -- and won when Hoffman's birdie try from the back bunker slid past the hole.
Vegas closed with a 7-under 65 to match Hoffman at 21-under 267. Hoffman, the third-round leader, birdied the 18th for a 68.
Vegas has three PGA Tour titles, also winning the 2011 Bob Hope Classic.
Ian Poulter was a stroke back after a 64, the best round of the day.
Tony Finau (-18) finished T5, while Dustin Johnson (-17) finished T8 despite shooting three sub-70 rounds, including two 67s.
-
Langer wins third Senior British Open
Langer has won five of the last 10 senior majors played
-
Hoffman leads Canadian Open in Round 3
The scores were quite low on Saturday at the RBC Canadian Open in Ontario
-
Dustin Johnson in contention in Canada
The No. 1 player in the world could be cruising towards another win at Glen Abbey
-
Senior Open weather makes for huge score
And that same weather might lead to Bernard Langer's 10th major
-
Johnson asks if fans can move car
The No. 1 player in the world had a vehicle obstructing his swing on Thursday
-
Players feast on easy course in Canada
Brandon Hagy and Hudson Swafford are among the leaders at Glen Abbey
Add a Comment