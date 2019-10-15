Viktor Hovland pursuing PGA Tour scoring record this week at CJ Cup in South Korea
It turns out that shooting every score in the 60s is a good thing
It's not a record that will be remembered forever or maybe even one that you knew existed, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. Viktor Hovland goes to the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges this week with 17 straight scores in the 60s in PGA Tour events.
Here they are.
- 64
- 68
- 68
- 68
- 65
- 64
- 66
- 66
- 64
- 68
- 69
- 69
- 65
- 69
- 66
- 69
- 64
Incredibly, Hovland only has one score as a pro over 71. That was a 73 in the final round of his first professional event at the Travelers Championship back in June. He's reeled off those 17 straight rounds in the 60s at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, Wyndham Championship, John Deere Classic, 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic. Not exactly a murderer's row, but there's also a reason nobody else has done it.
So what are the chances Hovland gets it done in Round 1 at the CJ Cup and sets a new record? It all depends on the weather. Take last year's CJ Cup, for example. There were only three rounds in the 60s.
"It's a difficult day, anything under par, level par is a good score out there today," said world No. 1 Brooks Koepka after Round 1 last year of a tournament he would go on to win after shooting 71 to open. "I'm pleased with it. We knew the ball was going to be blowing around. It's tough on these greens."
But then, in the final round with the winds down, the course played super easy as over half the field was in the 60s. Regardless, Hovland has the talent to nab his 18th straight round under 70, an accomplishment that, though under the radar, would shine a light on just how excellent his golf has been during his time as a pro.
