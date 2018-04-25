Walk-up songs at Zurich Classic highlighted by Patrick Reed's 'Eye of the Tiger'
There are some outstanding picks for a first on the PGA Tour
I'm still not sure whether I absolutely love having walk-up music for golfers on the PGA Tour or whether it's the dumbest thing in the history of sports, but I'm confident that I'll eventually land somewhere between those two poles. And regardless of how I feel, walk-out songs are happening this weekend in Year 2 of the only team event on the PGA Tour.
We know the music for most of the 78 teams, but some golfers like Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer are still playing coy about what they'll come out to.
"I was trying to sneak the Texas fight song past without Ryan knowing," said Longhorn Spieth about Aggie Palmer. "We got questioned, 'Are you sure that you want this?' Ryan was sitting with me at the table. I was like, 'Wow, guess we're not doing that.' So, yeah, we have a few songs that we came up with to use. We'll just have to find out which one they decide is number one on the list."
As for the rest of the field, the best (and funniest and most appropriate) choice I've seen so far is Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay coming out to "Eye of the Tiger." I mean, that is as on-brand as Reed can possibly be. I also like Bud Cauley and Justin Thomas going with "Circle of Life" from Lion King. My kids will like it, too.
"It's hard to really pick a pump-up song or walk-out song for a shot you're hitting about a hybrid or a 3-wood on," Thomas said. "Getting really pumped up didn't really do a lot of good, so we figured we would just have some fun with it."
Here is what every group (that we know of so far) will come out to.
William McGirt/Sam Burns: "Callin' Baton Rouge" by Garth Brooks
Kevin Na/Byeong Hun An: "Make 'em say Uhh" by Master P
Chris Kirk/J.T. Poston: "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne
Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover: "For Whom the Bell Tolls" by Metallica
Martin Piller/Joel Dahmen: "Lovumba" by Daddy Yankee
K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi: "Gangnam Style" by PSY
Ryan Armour/Johnson Wagner: "Enter Sandman" by Metallica
C.T. Pan/Zac Blair: "Half Time" by Ying Yang Twins
Tyrone Van Aswegen/Retief Goosen: "Africa" by Toto
Tom Hoge/J.J. Henry: "Right Now" by Van Halen
Shawn Stefani/John Rollins: "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC
Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays: "Doo Wa Ditty (Blow That Thing)" by Zapp & Roger
Keith Mitchell/Stephan Jaeger: "Pizza Guy" by Touch Sensitive
Ben Silverman/Matt Atkins: "Enter Sandman" by Metallica
Zach Johnson/Jonathan Byrd: "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC
Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay: "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor
Greg Chalmers/Cameron Percy: "Down Under" by Men at Work
Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran: "Shipping up to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys
Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark: "California Love" by Tupac
Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney: "California Love" by Tupac
Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy: "Young Forever" by Jay Z ft. Mrs. Hudson
Cody Gribble/John Peterson: "Careless Whisper" by George Michael
Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly: "As Good As I Once Was" by Toby Keith
Chris Stroud/Brian Stuard: "Enter Sandman" by Metallica
Sergio Garcia/Rafa Cabrera Bello: "The Best" by Tina Turner
Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft: "Gucci Gang" by Lil Pump
DA Points/Kyle Thompson: "Working for the weekend" by Loverboy
Mac Hughes/Corey Conners: "Big League" by Tom Cochrane & Red Rider
Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley: "Circle of Life" by Carmen Twillie (Lion King)
Shane Lowry/Padraig Harrington: "Beautiful Day" by U2
Russell Knox/Martin Laird: "Flower of Scotland" (anthem)
Gary Woodland/Daniel Berger: "Forever" by Drake
Brandon Harkins/Lanto Griffin: "Started From the Bottom" by Drake
Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown: "Slippery" by Migos
Andrew Landry/Talor Gooch: "Big Poppa" by Notorious BIG
Jason Day/Ryan Ruffels: "Down Under" by Men at Work
Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson: "Gold" by Spandau Ballet
Matt Every/Sam Saunders: "Running With the Devil" by Van Halen
Jon Rahm/Wesley Bryan: "DNA" by Kendrick Lamar
Emiliano Grillo/Peter Uihlein: "Mi Gente (Remix)" by J Balvin, Willy William, Busta K.
Jamie Donaldson/Ross Fisher: "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap
Harold Varner III/Robert Garrigus: "Ebony and Ivory" by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder
Alex Cejka/Ben Crane: "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake
Abraham Ancer/Roberto Diaz: "Mexico Lindo y Querido" by Vicente Fernandez
Xinjun Zhang/Zecheng Dou: "Believe in Myself" by Zero Point Band
