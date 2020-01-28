Waste Management Phoenix Open predictions, odds 2020: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm picks from PGA insider

The PGA schedule rolls into the desert this week when a stacked field heads to TPC Scottsdale for one of the most popular and rowdy events on tour, the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Phoenix Open field includes Jon Rahm, who comes in as the 11-2 favorite according to the latest 2020 Waste Management Open odds. Rahm finished as the runner-up, one shot off Marc Leishman's 15-under-par total, at last week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Leishman won't play this week, but Rahm will be joined by players like FedEx Cup points leader Justin Thomas (9-1), defending champion Rickie Fowler (12-1) and two-time tourney winner Hideki Matsuyama (14-1). The event tees off Thursday. Before you make any 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Brooks Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off the major victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

At last month's Sony Open, Johnson picked Cameron Smith as one of the long shots who could come through, and the 26-year-old won in a playoff for his second Tour victory. He also knows the TPC Scottsdale layout and nailed the 2017 Phoenix Open. Johnson picked Matsuyama as one of his best bets, noting that "he seems to own this course." The golfer from Japan beat Webb Simpson on the fourth playoff hole for his second straight win at Scottsdale. Anyone who has followed Johnson's lead is way up.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database -- has released his highly confident 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks here, and they will surprise you.

2020 Waste Management Open predictions from a PGA insider

Johnson wants no part of Tony Finau, who finished sixth last week. The 30-year-old has surged to 13th in the world and his game appears to be a perfect fit for Scottsdale, but he has struggled mightily at this course, missing four straight cuts. He's a golfer to fade when making your 2020 Phoenix Open picks.

Johnson also has a strong read on Rahm, who has been on fire over the past few months. The Spaniard was the 54-hole leader and finished as runner-up last week at Torrey Pines and has gone under par in 20 straight rounds in Scottsdale. He has finished in the top 10 in his last three starts, going a combined 39 under par, and played at Arizona State just down the road in Tempe.

The golf expert has seen a lot from Matsuyama, who has been tough to beat at the Phoenix Open. The 27-year-old hits almost 76 percent of his greens in regulation and has two of his five career PGA victories at Scottsdale, becoming the first back-to-back winner here since Johnny Miller in 1974 and 1975. He also has finished second and fourth.

How to make 2020 Phoenix Open picks

Johnson believes a monster long shot who closed strong at Torrey Pines last week could shock the golf world at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open. This overlooked player is locked in on putts inside 10 feet and has played consistently well on Tour this year. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who wins the Phoenix Open 2020? Where do Rahm and Matsuyama finish? And which monster long shot stuns the golf world? Visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard, full picks and detailed analysis, all from the PGA Tour insider who nailed the Tour Championship and knows what it takes to win at TPC Scottsdale.

