The field will be stacked with stars at TPC Scottsdale this week when the PGA Tour hits for the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The event, one of the most popular stops on tour, tees off Thursday with a lineup highlighted by world No. 2 Jon Rahm and third-ranked Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy also will make his debut at the event, and defending champion Webb Simpson should also contend for the title. Despite the Saudi International stealing some of the top golfers, the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open includes five of the world's top-10 players.

Rahm is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds at William Hill Sportsbook. Other players from the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open field expected to make a run at the title include Thomas (8-1), McIlroy (11-1), Xander Schauffele (11-1) and Simpson (16-1). Before locking in any 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks or predictions, you need to see who Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for what it takes to win at TPC Scottsdale. Before last year's event, he had Simpson among his top contenders, pointing out his momentum coming into the tournament. Johnson also noted that Simpson had gone low on the course before, and he went out and shot 63 and 64 on back-to-back days on his way to a playoff victory over Tony Finau.

The previous year, the golf expert also was tuned in to Rickie Fowler's track record in the event and had him listed as a contender before he shot three rounds of 65 or better en route to a two-stroke victory.

The golf guru was spot-on all last season. He was all over Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters, calling him a "man with a purpose" and proclaiming he would be nearly impossible to beat. The result? Johnson simply shot the lowest score in event history at 20 under to win by five strokes!

Earlier in the season, he pegged Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic in March and touted surging Tyrrell Hatton before his breakthrough at the Arnold Palmer the following week.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks, and they will surprise you. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open expert picks

Johnson isn't expecting a lot from Thomas this week, even though he comes into the event as one of the top favorites. The world's No. 3 player has been a regular near the top of leaderboards in the past year, but he has just one win since the restart last June. Thomas is an elite player and has played well in the past three appearances at TPC Scottsdale. He could crack the top 10, but Johnson advises against expecting him to top the leaderboard this week.

On the other hand, the insider has watched Rahm closely since he turned pro in 2016. The Spaniard has won 12 worldwide events, including five on the PGA Tour, and he rose to the top of the world ranking last season. He has tied for seventh in three straight events, including the Masters, after finishing as runner-up at the Zozo Championship in October. He is fifth in strokes gained tee-to-green and sixth off the tee, and he averages 4.5 birdies with 108 in 24 rounds.

Johnson also loves what he sees in the game of Simpson, who tied for fourth in his last outing at Waialae. He is 35 under over his last two events and has three top-10 finishes in seven events this season. The former U.S. Open champion is second on tour in driving accuracy, hitting more than 73 percent of fairways, and 31st in greens in regulation at better than 72 percent. He is fifth in scrambling, making par or better 70.2 percent of the time when he misses the green.

How to make 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open predictions

Johnson is expecting big things from a massive long shot listed higher than 60-1 this week. This player has been accurate both off the tee and into the greens, and he is coming off consecutive strong starts. This could be the week he finally breaks through, and anyone who backs this underdog could cash in big. You can only see who it is here.

Who wins the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021? Where do Rahm and Simpson finish? And which long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, all from the insider who knows what it takes to win at TPC Scottsdale.

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 8-1

Xander Schauffele 11-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Webb Simpson 16-1

Daniel Berger 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 22-1

Harris English 28-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Will Zalatoris 45-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Ryan Palmer 45-1

Gary Woodland 45-1

Matthew Wolff 45-1

Billy Horschel 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Si-Woo Kim 60-1

Russell Henley 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Max Homa 70-1

Henrik Norlander 70-1

Cameron Champ 70-1

Sam Burns 70-1

Carlos Ortiz 70-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Jordan Spieth 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Brendan Steele 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Sebastian Munoz 90-1

Adam Long 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1