WATCH: 10 best shots of Tiger Woods' career should get you ready for his return

Happy Holidays, everyone. I'm not talking about Thanksgiving or Christmas, mind you. I'm talking about the return of Tiger Woods to competitive golf next week at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods will be attempting a return from injury at the Hero World Challenge for the second year in a row. This time he's coming back from his fourth career back surgery, a fusion of his spine.

Who knows whether or not it will pan out. Woods himself probably doesn't even know. But what we do know is that over the course of the last two decades, Woods has been exceptional to the point that shots Nos. 11-100 of his career are probably better than most golfers' top 10. Woods' top 10, though, is an amalgamation of truly jaw-dropping stuff.

The PGA Tour has put together a sweet little video of Nos. 1-10 over the years. From the putt at TPC Sawgrass to the ace in Phoenix, every one of these is unbelievable.