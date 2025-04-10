One of the best parts of the Masters is seeing the legendary champions of the past still play and compete, even if only for a couple rounds. In 2023, Fred Couples made the cut at 63 years old, an incredible feat, and he is threatening to do the same in the 2025 Masters at age 65.

Couples went out early on Thursday morning for his first round and took advantage of ideal weather conditions to shoot a 1-under 35 on the first nine, opening with an incredible birdie at the first.

The 1992 champion is a fan favorite everywhere but particularly at Augusta National, and that long birdie on the first from off the green was just the appetizer for what was to come on the second nine. After a bogey on the 13th, Couples had dropped back to 1 over par but bounced back on the 14th with a hole-out eagle from 191 yards to create the first real Augusta roar of the week.

Couples gave his 7 wood a kiss of appreciation after it did a good job from the fairway, and not only was it another incredible Masters moment authored by Freddie, but it also moved him back to 1 under for the day. He was able to close his round with four straight pars to post a 1-under 71, which is currently good for T12 on a difficult scoring day at Augusta National. That 71 made a bit of Masters history, as well; Couples broke Jack Nicklaus' record of most years between his first-round scoring under par and his most recent.

Friday is expected to be much tougher weather conditions, but Couples knows better than most how to navigate his way around Augusta National and shoot a decent score. The cut line will be in play for Couples this week at 65, and he'll have his 7 wood from 191 yards to thank if he's playing the weekend.