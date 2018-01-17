Watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship 2018: Live stream online, TV channel, time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Abu Dhabi Championship live this week
It's opening day on the European Tour, and the field at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship is absolutely loaded. This is not an official opening day, of course, but with names like Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson in the field, this tournament is a marker every year that golf is back on the European Tour side.
The times are going to be a little tough for those of us in the United States, however. Abu Dhabi is nine hours ahead of the East Coast, which means when McIlroy is teeing off early on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, you're going to be going to bed in New York.
Still, it's always fun to wake up early to a good tournament in the Middle East, especially on the weekend. Here's to a McIlroy-D.J. shootout to kick off 2018.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action (if you can stay up).
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 1 -- Wednesday and Thursday
Round starts: 10 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 10:30 p.m. - 3:30 a.m. and 6-8 a.m. on Golf Channel
Replay: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Round 2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 10 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 3-8 a.m. on Golf Channel
Replay: 12-2 p.m.
Round 3 -- Friday and Saturday
Round starts: 10 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 3:30-8 a.m. on Golf Channel
Replay: 12-2 p.m.
Round 4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 10 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 3:30-8 a.m. on Golf Channel
