Golfer Adam Schenk landed a shot in the most surprising of locations during Thursday's opening round of The American Express tournament. While playing the 16th hole, Schenk's approaching shot got away from the green and took a wild bounce.

Spectator Brad Harmeyer was sitting in a folding chair about 260 yards away when he ended up getting closer to the action than he ever imagined. The ball bounced off of his chest and landed in his cup.

Luckily, Harmeyer wasn't injured by the shot and didn't spill very much of his cocktail. The fan actually took the moment in stride and raised his glass to the crowd before taking a sip.

Schenk ended up coming over to apologize for the incident. He then gave a ball to Harmeyer that he was able to keep.

"I owe you a drink … I'm very sorry," Schenk said.

Harmeyer maintained that Schenk didn't need to apologize for the errant shot. Schenk ended up scoring a birdie from about 10 feet out on the hole.

The next hole wasn't as kind to Schenk as he recorded a double-bogey. Schenk finished the opening round with a two-under 70 and was tied for 98th place,

Regardless of how he finished the tournament, it will probably be a memory that both men will never forget.