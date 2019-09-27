WATCH: Airplane captures video of Lee Westwood sinking a hole-in-one at Carnoustie

Lee Westwood aced the par-3 8th hole at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The best part? It was captured on film from a plane, and it makes the entire experience look about as cool as it seems like it would feel to make an ace in a tournament round.

Westwood shot 69 at a wicked Carnoustie, which is one of three courses in the rota this week, and he sits 6 under after two rounds of play. He'll play the Old Course at St. Andrews on Saturday.

Here's a look at the ace from multiple angles, with the plane angle obviously being the best one.

"A bit frustrated," Westwood said of his attitude before the ace. "I played pretty good and hit a lot of good iron shots all day, and not made any putts. You know, got on there, and it was 189 yards ... I thought the wind was a bit more down and out of left, but all of a sudden, it just dropped.

"I thought, 'I'm not going to get a 7-iron back there' as I stood over it the first time, so I thought, 'I'd better hit a 6-iron,' and came off lovely. Just hit it a bit higher to take a bit of distance off it and it landed perfect on the green, as you see on TV there, and ran out and just caught the right edge.

"Eliminated the putting on that one."

That's usually the key for the still-elite ball-striking Westwood, who has had a bit of a resurgence this year with a win at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the end of 2018 and a great finish at the Open Championship earlier this summer.

Westwood won this tournament back in 2003 and finished No. 65 in the world that year. Nearly two decades later, he's a few spots better than that as he came in this week as the 59th-ranked golfer in the OWGR. It's a testament to his tee-to-green work that in all the years that have passed between that one and this one, Westy never ended any year outside the top 65 in the world.

Who knows what the future holds for the 46-year-old Westwood. He may never win again, or he may contend down the stretch on the European Tour or at next year's Masters, where he always plays quite well. Regardless, this ace was a special one Westwood said he'd celebrate with his amateur playing partner, Irish musician Ronan Keating.

"No doubt I'll be out with Ronan again, have another bottle of red," Westwood said. "That's what this week is all about, having fun with your mates, and get ready for ... tomorrow and try and shoot a low one."