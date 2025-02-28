Golfer Dale Whitnell had quite an impressive day during Friday's round of the South African Open as part of the DP World Tour. In a rare turn of events, Whitnell connected on two hole-in-ones during the European tour event.

The British golfer ended up recording a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole as well as the 12th at Durban Country Club. His round was all over the place as he finished with 9-under that included a third eagle, seven birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

In doing so, Whitnell, who is ranked 545th in the world, managed to make the cut.

"I was struggling to make the cut, so I knew I needed to go out and play well and got off to a hot start as they would say," Whitnell said following Friday's round.

"Birdied the first and then hit a flush 7-iron on the second and didn't realize it went in until down the bottom they sort of cheered. That was lovely."

Whitnell also tallied an eagle on the par-5 third hole, then connected on his second hole-in-one on the 12th hole.

The 36-year old has been a professional on the European Tour since 2009. Whitnell also played in The Open Championship in 2012 and finished tied for 60th place in the major tournament.