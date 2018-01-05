WATCH: British golfer breaks world record for fastest 500-yard hole played

If you've ever run a 6-minute mile, you might have an idea of what Steve Jeffs recently accomplished on a golf course. Jeffs set a new world record for fastest golf hole ever played in 1 minute and 50 seconds.

The rules are that the hole has to be in excess of 500 yards and that you have to end the hole with as many clubs as you started with. Jeffs incredibly runs a 6-minute mile pace, and holes what appears to be his fourth shot to reset the record by two seconds, according to Guinness World Records.

Jeffs accomplished this in the fall and wrote about it shortly thereafter.

I managed to out run a previous record set for a 500-yard par 5 (1:52). Following months of sprint training, I was ready to attempt the record officially. Twelve volunteers were on hand to meet the rigorous criteria Guinness requires for record verification. After several initial runs, the perfect conditions of no wind and favorable light would soon dissipate. Final Attempt -- The drive was a beautiful long straight drive, I held back on the first sprint and took an extra breath, stood over the second shot, connected and hit a shot to the perfect position, just left of the fairway; sat up in the rough around 40 yards out. Last chance to hit a decent pitch -- I did! It landed in front of the green and rolled out to 5 feet past the pin. A simple uphill putt was left, centimeters from the hole, tap in. Done!

The tough part here is the 500-yard barrier. That's nearly one-third of a mile and difficult to traverse without clubs, much less with them. To run that and then slow down enough to hit four respectable golf shots is really impressive, and it is now certified by Guinness World Records.