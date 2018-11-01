WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau dresses as Rickie Fowler for Halloween, asks for autograph

Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler, who were previously Ryder Cup teammates in Paris in September, are both playing this week's 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Wednesday was Halloween, and in lieu of a big costume party, DeChambeau decided to go as Fowler for the holiday.

The three-time PGA Tour winner wore Puma gear, put on a fake mustache and ran onto the green to ask Fowler for his autograph. Fowler smiled and threw his ball in the water.

The whole exchange was pretty hilarious as Fowler noted, "That's the worst 'stache I've ever seen" after DeChambeau told him "I wore orange just for you."

"It was pretty good," Fowler said later on. "Could have done better on the mustache. Artwork was good, but if you're going to do one, either got to grow one or go buy a proper mustache that you put on there. But I give it to him. I'll give him an A for effort."

As for what Fowler would do if he went as DeChambeau, who noted that he's going to put with the pin in this season, for Halloween?

"I got a better tan than him so I have to start there," Fowler said. "He should have spent some time maybe down in the Bahamas and worked on that and grown a mustache to get to me. I would have to maybe get some powder to lighten up a little bit. The good thing is we're both with Puma, so easy to make that happen."