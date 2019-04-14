WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau jumps for joy at 2019 Masters after first career hole-in-one
DeChambeau got his first-ever hole-in-one on Sunday at the Masters
Bryson DeChambeau's had a tough couple of days since his 66 on Thursday had him tied for the lead at the end of the first round of the 2019 Masters. He followed that up with over-par rounds of 75 and 73, winding up in one of the groups near the bottom of the leaderboard that started Sunday's final round on the second nine.
Sunday was more of the same for DeChambeau, who struggled at the start with double-bogeys on 10 and 11, but things quickly started to turn in his favor. DeChambeau will certainly be disappointed with his overall finish, but this week at Augusta National provided a career highlight for him.
Stepping to the par-3 16th after birdies on 12 and 15, DeChambeau landed the ball on the green and watched as it rolled into the cup for the first hole-in-one of his career.
You know it's something special when a professional golfer jumps for joy and starts handing out hugs so generously in the middle of a major championship.
It was the 21st hole-in-one all-time at No. 16. According to Justin Ray, 10 of them have come in this decade.
