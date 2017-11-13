WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau shows off his ambidextrous golf swing skills

We have seen Louis Oosthuizen swing left-handed. We have seen Phil Mickelson swing right-handed (many times), but we have yet to see somebody do both with the same club. Until now.

Bryson DeChambeau showed off his ambidextrous skills last week at TopGolf with this left-handed club, which he first swung properly from the left side. Then, without stepping back to reset, he flipped around righty and swung the same club from that side.

Say what you want about the uber-scientific DeChambeau (and this is the internet, so I know many of you will say literally whatever you want!), he's a pretty impressive talent.

His win at the John Deere Classic over the summer and three top 20s to start the 2017-18 season have backed up all the hype surrounding him when he came out of college.

This righty-lefty swing does nothing to prove how good he is as a pro, of course, but it's certainly one more reminder that these guys can do things you and I will never be capable of doing.

@brysondechambeau showing off those #ambidextrous golf skills. 🙌🏼⛳️💯 A post shared by Corey Kasif (@coreykasif) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Digest