Bryson DeChambeau stood over his third shot into the 72nd hole of the 2024 U.S. Open knowing precisely what he needed to do to win: get up and down. He had been doing it all day -- and all week -- but the stakes and the moment were inherently different with no regulation golf remaining should he fail.
From 55 yards, DeChambeau wielded his 55-degree wedge to perfection landing his ball short and watching it settle just inside 4 feet. The par putt was made, a one-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy was achieved, and well, the rest is history.
"G-Bo just said, 'Bryson, just get it up and down. That's all you've got to do. You've done this plenty of times before. I've seen some crazy shots from you from 50 yards out of a bunker,'" DeChambeau recalled his caddie speaking into his ear. "I said, 'You're right; I need a 55-degree. Let's do it.'"
THE BUNKER SHOT OF HIS CAREER!@b_dechambeau has this putt left to win the U.S. Open! pic.twitter.com/Vleb6k6PvO— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024
DeChambeau's reaction to the shot -- and the subsequent putt -- says it all, but he wasn't the only one moved by his performance. Celebrities, athletes, peers and everyone in between couldn't help but explode as the 30-year-old hit one of the most clutch shots to close out a major championship in recent memory.
GREAT bunker shot!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 16, 2024
What an insane finish @usopengolf. Congrats to Bryson on a well earned a W on a very challenging course. That up and down on 18 was one for the all time history books— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 16, 2024
Man I love golf!!— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 16, 2024
Bryson is a STALLION!— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 16, 2024
What a thrilling US Open and amazing performance. Congrats on a great win @b_dechambeau. No one works harder ,deserves it more and is more fun to watch.
Welcome to the club 2x @usopengolf champ @b_dechambeau pic.twitter.com/Pl4YD1HD5Z— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 16, 2024
"I'm so happy I got that shot up and down on 18. … That bunker shot was the shot of my life," DeChambeau said. "I'll forever be thankful that I've got longer wedges so I can hit it farther, get it up there next to the hole."