One aspect of playing a major golf championship without fans is missing their role in communicating the results of shots when out of sight for the golfers. At the 2020 PGA Championship, we saw it play out with the delayed reaction to a hole-in-one from Byeong Hun An -- the first of his professional career -- at No. 11 during Sunday's final round.

An took a great line and fired at the pin, dropping the ball a few yards short and setting up a direct roll into the cup. With no fans behind the green to erupt after witnessing the rare ace, however, An was left with a beat of uncertainty as to the result of the shot. But as you can see in the clip below, there was on spectator -- either a marshal or staffer, we assume -- who let out a celebratory holler to let An know he had buried the 189-yard tee shot.

The microphones picked up the "is it in?" and the ensuing celebration, with the group on the tee laughing that, given the reaction from the green, it must have been something special.

Check out the shot and celebration below.

The hole-in-one was a continuation of what has been to that point a stellar round for An, following four birdies on the front nine and helping him soar up the leaderboard. The 28-year old South Korean carried that momentum to the final stretch of holes for the championship, looking top his previous PGA Championship high finish of T28 (2017) with one of the best rounds of the day.