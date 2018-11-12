WATCH: Caddie tells his golfer to 'stop being crazy' while contemplating pitch-out shot
Ashun Wu nearly tried a shot he should not have tried
Ashun Wu finished 2 under last week at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, 13 back of eventual winner Lee Westwood. He was involved in maybe the moment of the tournament, though.
On the par-4 eighth hole in the third round of the event, Wu was stuck behind some trees and considering going for the green. His caddie tried to talk him out of it.
"If you don't carry, you're looking at (double-bogey) six straight away," said the caddie. Wu just stands there with his hands behind his back, contemplating ... something. He takes some club-less practice swings and continues to look through, around and over the trees.
He apparently had a 190-yard carry over water, but the problem was that he had to keep the ball too low to even dream of being able to carry it. His exasperated caddie noted that it would be a tough carry with a normal 5-iron.
"You can't hit 3-wood either," his caddie continued. "Just go back to the fairway. Even if you make bogey I don't care. Stop being crazy! Just go back to the fairway!"
Wu eventually did, kind of. His pitch out ran through the fairway and into the rough on the other side. He went on to make a bogey from there, but the decision was probably worth somewhere around 13,000 Euros, or the difference in earnings between T16 (where Wu finished) and T21 (where he would have finished with a double bogey on the hole).
The entire exchange is amazing and example No. 38,329 of why player-caddie conversations in big moments with tough decisions on the line are the absolute best.
