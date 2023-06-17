Players are avoiding the rough at the 2023 U.S. Open at all costs as wayward tee shots continue to be punished by the thick Bermuda grass lining the fairways at Los Angeles Country Club. Cameron Young was able to accomplish this — albeit in an extremely unorthodox way — on the par-4 10th when his tee shot found the golf ball holder in a golf cart parked left of the fairway.

"You can't make that up," said NBC Sports on-course analyst Ned Michaels, who was on the scene. "You just cannot make it up. You won't believe this."

While Young was less than amused approaching his golf ball, his caddie, Paul Tesori, couldn't help but let out a chuckle and even asked for someone to take a picture. With Michael documenting the whole absurd situation, Young removed his golf ball from the holder and was granted free relief.

After the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year took his drop, he launched his second approximately 40 yards long of the green before getting up-and-down for what can only be described as a vintage U.S. Open par.

Young ultimately went on to sign for a 2-under 68 thanks to an even-par effort on the more difficult back nine at LACC that is currently playing two strokes over par. He stands at even par for the championship.