Watch CareerBuilder Challenge 2018: Live stream online, TV channel, start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge live this week
Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm headline the CareerBuilder Challenge field this week in California as the PGA Tour heads to the mainland U.S. for the first time in 2018.
It's not an elite tournament, especially compared to what the European Tour is cooking over in Abu Dhabi, but Mickelson should thrill, and this is Rahm's first start as a top-three player in the world. Plus, it's going to be a scoring festival.
Since this tournament went to four rounds in 2012, nothing worse than 20 under has won this event. The interesting part is that this event added PGA West Stadium Course to its rotation of three tracks. That course was once considered one of the hardest on the PGA Tour, but it has become conquerable. Just like this tournament.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Mickelson trying to be 'average' off tee
Lefty returns at the CareerBuilder Challenge this week
-
LOOK: Python, gator wrestle on course
Only in Florida, right?
-
Five takeaways from Abu Dhabi's Round 1
The Ulsterman played solidly down the stretch on Thursday
-
Masters field at 80 with 3 months left
With three months left before the first major, let's look at the field
-
How to watch the 2018 Abu Dhabi
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Abu Dhabi Championship live this week
-
2018 CareerBuilder Challenge odds, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge 10,000 times and has some surprising...
Add a Comment