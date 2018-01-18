Watch CareerBuilder Challenge 2018: Live stream online, TV channel, start time

Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm headline the CareerBuilder Challenge field this week in California as the PGA Tour heads to the mainland U.S. for the first time in 2018.

It's not an elite tournament, especially compared to what the European Tour is cooking over in Abu Dhabi, but Mickelson should thrill, and this is Rahm's first start as a top-three player in the world. Plus, it's going to be a scoring festival.

Since this tournament went to four rounds in 2012, nothing worse than 20 under has won this event. The interesting part is that this event added PGA West Stadium Course to its rotation of three tracks. That course was once considered one of the hardest on the PGA Tour, but it has become conquerable. Just like this tournament.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio