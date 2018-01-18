Watch CareerBuilder Challenge 2018: Live stream online, TV channel, start time

Find out when and how to watch the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge live this week

Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm headline the CareerBuilder Challenge field this week in California as the PGA Tour heads to the mainland U.S. for the first time in 2018.

It's not an elite tournament, especially compared to what the European Tour is cooking over in Abu Dhabi, but Mickelson should thrill, and this is Rahm's first start as a top-three player in the world. Plus, it's going to be a scoring festival.

Since this tournament went to four rounds in 2012, nothing worse than 20 under has won this event. The interesting part is that this event added PGA West Stadium Course to its rotation of three tracks. That course was once considered one of the hardest on the PGA Tour, but it has become conquerable. Just like this tournament.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com  

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com  

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com  

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories