WATCH: Charley Hoffman dangerously sinks a hole-in-one on No. 16 at The Masters
Hoffman could have easily wound up in the sand -- instead he hit the cup in one shot on the famous par 3
Sunday at The Masters always brings magic, and Charley Hoffman contributed to it during his final round at Augusta.
Here's some wizardry from Hoffman with a 6-iron in hand on the 16th hole: a hole-in-one to scoot him up the leaderboard to 6-under.
.@hoffman_charley aces No. 16 for the first hole-in-one of the Tournament. #themasterspic.twitter.com/xezbJ0cslf— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018
How about that cash? A heat-seeker to the fringe, just missing the bunker, and then drawn like a magnet into the cup. It was an awesome ace to move Hoffman inside the top 10 on the leaderboard.
There is just something about Sunday and that back pin placement that brings out the best in every golfer on No. 16. Get this: Hoffman's ace was the 12th hole-in-one on No. 16 at Augusta in the final round in the last 16 years. That's the most of any par 3 on any tour event and/or major in the United States. Crazy.
There have been 20 holes-in-one on 16 all time, according to CBS' broadcast. Hoffman currently sits eight back of leader Patrick Reed as he closes his round.
