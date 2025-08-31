Charlie Woods notched another major highlight in his young golf career on Sunday with a hole-in-one, his second in less than a calendar year. Woods, who drained his first ace last December when he played alongside his father, Tiger Woods, at the PNC Championship, found the hole at TPC Sawgrass in this weekend's Junior Players Championship event.

Woods started the day on the back nine, played 11 holes prior to the memorable shot and entered the third hole at even par. He teed off with an iron on the par-3, 177-yard hole and watched as his ball sunk into the cup. Fans standing around the green were the first to notice, and those in and around the tee box, Woods included, celebrated after the reality of the moment became clear.

The hole-in-one brought Woods to 6 over for the tournament. He shot 76 and 75 in the first two rounds, respecitvely.

Woods' first ace came from a nearly identical distance. In the final round of last year's PNC Championship, he sunk a tee shot with his 7-iron from 174 yards out on the par-3 4th at Ritz-Carlton GC. He celebrated with his father after a moment of disbelief.

"It was a perfect 7-iron, so I just kind of hit it ... little cut 7," Woods said after that December 2024 hole-in-one. "I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it."

Woods, 16, is in the midst of an impressive stretch dating back to that shot last winter. He won his first junior tournament title in May at the Team TaylorMade Invitational and finished ninth in this month's Junior PGA Championship.