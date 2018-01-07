WATCH: Clemson student drains putt at basketball game to win $10,000
These are likely the fastest greens you've ever seen
It's one thing for a PGA Tour pro to hit a 94-foot putt at a college basketball game, but for a student to do it ... with $10,000 on the line? Well, that's remarkable. But it happened recently at a Clemson basketball game when Christopher Carns buried this 94-footer right in the center of the cardboard cutout.
Everybody goes bonkers (as they should), and Carns said after the game that he's never played golf before.
"I didn't believe it," Carns said. "I just knew it was going to veer left or veer right so I waited back until I made it."
