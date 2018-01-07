WATCH: Clemson student drains putt at basketball game to win $10,000

These are likely the fastest greens you've ever seen

It's one thing for a PGA Tour pro to hit a 94-foot putt at a college basketball game, but for a student to do it ... with $10,000 on the line? Well, that's remarkable. But it happened recently at a Clemson basketball game when Christopher Carns buried this 94-footer right in the center of the cardboard cutout.

Everybody goes bonkers (as they should), and Carns said after the game that he's never played golf before.

"I didn't believe it," Carns said. "I just knew it was going to veer left or veer right so I waited back until I made it."

This guy’s short game (long game?) is really good 😳

A post shared by Barstool Clemson (@clemsonbarstool) on

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories