As if Michael Block's fairytale week could not be any more storybook, the PGA Professional on Sunday delivered an all-time PGA Championship moment. Playing alongside world No. 3 Rory McIlroy in the final round at Oak Hill Country Club, the 46-year-old slam dunked his tee shot on the par-3 15th for a hole-in-one.

Arriving at the hole 2 over for the championship and his fourth round, the club pro from Southern California gave the raucous Rochester, New York, faithful even more to get rowdy about. It could not have come at a better time for Block, who is not only fighting for his spot on the leaderboard but also in future major championship and potentially PGA Tour fields.

With just a handful of holes remaining for the leaders, Block's ace stands as the only hole-in-one at the 2023 PGA Championship this week. In fact, it's the only one at the event since 2020.

"That didn't go in, did it?!" Block asked McIlroy and his caddie simultaneously in true disbelief. "No. No. No way. No way. Rory, did it go in?!"

Yes, it sure did, Michael.

Block's hole-in-one, a 7-iron from 151 yards out, is the first by a club pro at the PGA Championship since George Bowman in 1996. More importantly, it got Block back to even par and inside the top 15. Should he remain that high on the leaderboard, Block would qualify for next year's PGA Championship at Valhalla.

He is also looking to become the first PGA Professional to ever register a top-10 finish at the PGA Championship.

When walking off the green after picking up his ball from the broken cup, Block turned to his caddie and simply exclaimed, "Are you kidding me?"

Talk about living happily ever after.