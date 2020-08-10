Collin Morikawa pulled off a stunning feat Sunday when, at just 23 years old, he bested the likes of Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson to win the 2020 PGA Championship. The victory, Morikawa's first major, was all the more impressive considering it was his first PGA Championship appearance second major tournament ever.

In notching the historic win, Morikawa became the third-youngest player to win the PGA Championship in the stroke play era. He joins Jack Nicklaus (1963), Tiger Woods (1999) and Rory McIlroy (2012) in an elite group to hold up the Wanamaker Trophy at 23.

We write all that so you can understand that Morikawa's mindset as he experienced a crowning achievement in his professional career. In lifting up the symbol of his triumph, the storied Wanamaker Trophy, Morikawa apparently forgot the hardware has a top ... and yes, that top detaches when it's not held upright.

Thankfully, no harm, no foul, and Morikawa's slip wasn't any more than a great anecdote on what was a thrilling final round of golf at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

If anything, this will be a blip on highlight reels Sunday and Monday. Morikawa's stunning Sunday will be remembered for some great back-nine moments, including a sweet chip shot for birdie at No. 14 and a drive on No. 16 that would make Happy Gilmore blush.

Still, Morikawa's near slip at the end was a reminder that even the best golfers can get caught up in the moment. After all, it's not like it hasn't happened before.