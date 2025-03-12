There has already been a hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass before the first round of The Players Championships tees off Thursday. Collin Morikawa's caddy, JJ Jakovac, notched an ace during the caddie competition Wednesday.

Jakovac and the other caddies were playing a closest-to-the-pin event on hole No. 17 of the Stadium Course when he stepped into the tee box. Jakovac's shot landed just beyond the hole before spinning back into the cup.

When the ball dropped, Jakovac, everyone around him, and the crowd exploded into a raucous celebration.

Needless to say, Jakovac won the caddie competition this year. According to NBC Sports, Jakovac won a pot of money, an engraved money clip, a custom drawing and a VIP parking spot. Not bad for one afternoon's work.

The first round of The Players Championship begins tomorrow, and Morikawa has a tough act to follow. Morikawa will tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET on Thursday s he looks for his first Players Championship win.

Morikawa is one of the favorites to win the event at 12-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Maybe he can even get a few tips from Jakovac throughout the weekend.