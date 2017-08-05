WATCH: Dustin Johnson hits longest drive on PGA Tour since 2013

The 661-yard par-5 16th hole at Firestone Country Club which hosts the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational routinely produces some of the longest drives in the PGA Tour calendar year. Because of its downhill slope and the angle at which the tee shot comes in, 375 yards off the tee here is more the norm than it is the exception, especially for the longer hitters.

In 2016, this hole produced two of the 11 longest drives and in 2015 it produced three of the five longest. In 2012, it produced nine of the 11 longest. But nobody since 2013 has hit any drive as far as Dustin Johnson did this week when he pumped one 439 yards on No. 16.

"I mean you hit one solid down the middle there for me, I can get it down to the bottom," Johnson said of the shot. "Yeah, I got down there pretty nicely.

Johnson actually tweaked his TaylorMade driver this week, and he now owns four of the five longest drives of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season.

Rank Player Tournament Round Yards 1 Dustin Johnson WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 1 439 2 Dustin Johnson Tournament of Champions 3 428 3 Ryan Brehm Texas Open 3 415 4 Dustin Johnson The Memorial 1 413 5 Dustin Johnson Tournament of Champions 4 409 5 Justin Thomas Tournament of Champions 4 409 5 J.B. Holmes The Greenbrier 4 409 8 Jimmy Walker Tournament of Champions 1 408 8 Wyndham Clark Quicken Loans National 2 408 10 Tony Finau Tournament of Champions 4 406

"It was kind of 10.5 in standard so it was right around 10 and a half degrees, but now I went to a higher lofted 12-degree and opened it up," Johnson said. "It's the same loft, it just sits a little more square for me."

After blazing out to a great start with an opening 68 including a birdie on this hole, Johnson fell back in Round 2 with a 75.