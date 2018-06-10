WATCH: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle on 18 to put stamp on St. Jude Classic victory
We have a new (old) No. 1 player in the world
Well, he didn't need it, but it was quite an ending for Dustin Johnson at the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic on Sunday at TPC Southwind. D.J. led Andrew Putnam by four going to the final hole when he holed out from 169 yards away on the 18th hole to end his round and the tournament.
The eagle put Johnson at 4 under for the day and 19 under for the tournament. He won by six (and it never really felt that close). It was also his second hole-out eagle on the week.
