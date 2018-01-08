WATCH: Dustin Johnson nearly aces 433-yard par 4 at Tournament of Champions

Dustin Johnson is lapping the field at Kapalua, and he nearly ended the fight on the 433-yard 12th hole at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday. Already leading by five strokes, Johnson banged his driver on the par 4, and it ended up within three inches of the cup.

A near ace on a 433-yard par 4.

I’m actually kinda mad Dustin isn’t tapping this in with his driver. Just go driver-driver for the eagle. — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) January 8, 2018

As it was, the tap-in eagle put him up seven over his nearest competitor, Jon Rahm, and he's well on his way to the 17th win of his outrageous career. Johnson is 5 under on the day and racing away from the rest of the field.