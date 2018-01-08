WATCH: Dustin Johnson nearly aces 433-yard par 4 at Tournament of Champions

D.J. is rocking out in Hawaii and this shot was absurd

Dustin Johnson is lapping the field at Kapalua, and he nearly ended the fight on the 433-yard 12th hole at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday. Already leading by five strokes, Johnson banged his driver on the par 4, and it ended up within three inches of the cup. 

A near ace on a 433-yard par 4. 

As it was, the tap-in eagle put him up seven over his nearest competitor, Jon Rahm, and he's well on his way to the 17th win of his outrageous career. Johnson is 5 under on the day and racing away from the rest of the field.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories