WATCH: Dustin Johnson wants officials to move a car at the Canadian Open
The No. 1 player in the world had a vehicle obstructing his swing on Thursday
Dustin Johnson shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday in Round 1 of the Canadian Open, and that included a really low-key humorous moment at a Glen Abbey parking lot. Johnson yanked his drive on the par-4 10th hole and found it in front of two vehicles with a not-great angle to the green.
In his conversation with a rules official, Johnson inquired about potentially moving the vehicles, which of course conjured up memories of Tiger Woods doing something similar nearly 20 years ago at the Phoenix Open (more on that in a minute).
"Can I have that car moved?" Johnson asked. "We got enough people."
The official demurred, and Johnson left well enough alone. But it would have been pretty hilarious had they attempted to do it. Johnson went on to make bogey on the hole.
The Woods moment this reminded me of was of course the famous rock he had fans move in Phoenix in 1999. It was ruled a "loose impediment" which was hilarious and amazing.
